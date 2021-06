U-32, Spaulding, Harwood and Northfield track and field athletes led a strong contingent of Central Vermonters at the Essex Invitational. "There is no New England Meet this year, so Essex was just a high-quality invitational with top-flight competition," U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. "This meet is a tuneup for the state meet, and so what we are looking for is our athletes to be peaking at the right time. We want to be running our fastest times of the year now."