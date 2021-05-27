Cancel
Boston, MA

Startup behind first FDA-approved prescription video game raises $160M

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
Akili Interactive made history last summer when it won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a prescription video game designed to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. Now, the Boston company is bringing in $160 million in new funding to fuel the development of digital treatments for a "range of chronic and acute cognitive disorders."

Boston, MA
