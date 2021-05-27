Naimul Alam Jamil : A Young Influencer Successful as Digital Marketer, Musicians and Entrepreneur
He was born on November 1999. Chatkhil,Noakhali, Chittagong, Bangladesh. NaimulAlam Jamil 21 Year Old. Naimul Alam Jamil Is An Music Artist. Sacrificing his teens for a bright future has worked in his favor. For the result, today he is giving people “Many Good Music” & also helping people to promote their “Brand & Business” with his skills. He is also working with many musical company & also helping them how to improve their music career also.www.vernamagazine.com