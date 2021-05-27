Naimul Alam Jamil : A Young Influencer Successful as Digital Marketer, Musicians and Entrepreneur

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): "Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow."With this quote in mind and a passion for doing better than what their mates were set to, two young dreamers, both from small towns in India, Udit Dixit, from a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Farrukhabad, having completed a degree from Lucknow G University and decided to start exploring the vast universe on the internet.