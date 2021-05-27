Cancel
Guns, germs and steal? Under cover of COVID, Kirk continued Remington negotiations, DOJ says

By Arlyssa Becenti
Navajo Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk has a track record of questionable business tactics involving firearms companies and a recurring character, a timeline compiled by the Navajo Nation Department of Justice reveals. The timeline, shared with Council delegates during a recent meeting, starts in 2007 when Kirk was working for the...

navajotimes.com
