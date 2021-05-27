Largest Bankruptcy Law Firms in Massachusetts

*This list ranks the largest bankruptcy law practices in Massachusetts among participating firms. Ties are ranked by number of number of bankruptcy cases/matters handled by firms' Mass. office in 2020. Number of Mass. bankruptcy lawyers (those based in offices in this state) includes only those attorneys who spend at least 50% of their time devoted to bankruptcy law matters. In most cases, the number of bankruptcy law cases handled by firm's Mass. office in 2020 represents all bankruptcy-related matters handled by that office.