Massachusetts State

Largest Bankruptcy Law Firms in Massachusetts

Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago

*This list ranks the largest bankruptcy law practices in Massachusetts among participating firms. Ties are ranked by number of number of bankruptcy cases/matters handled by firms' Mass. office in 2020. Number of Mass. bankruptcy lawyers (those based in offices in this state) includes only those attorneys who spend at least 50% of their time devoted to bankruptcy law matters. In most cases, the number of bankruptcy law cases handled by firm's Mass. office in 2020 represents all bankruptcy-related matters handled by that office.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StateABC6.com

Massachusetts to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the state will be moving up its reopening timeline to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, in time for Memorial Day. Baker said the state is quickly approaching its vaccination goals, that’s why state leaders feel it’s time...
Massachusetts StateBevNET.com

LEVIA Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer In Massachusetts

LEVIA launched in early 2021, offering the first cannabis-infused seltzers now available for sale at over 70 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. All LEVIA products provide a fast and predictable onset from a choice of sativa, hybrid or indica cannabis, a consistent experience, and no hangover – all made in Georgetown, Mass. with the finest locally-sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients.
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.