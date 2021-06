The American Ninja Warrior athletes are about to head back into the stadium for the 13th time to compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall will return to call the action, which will begin in Seattle, move to Los Angeles, and then finish up in Las Vegas for the finals, where someone has the opportunity to win $1 million if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals.