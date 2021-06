It’s the kind of place you could, and probably have, walked by several times without noticing. Nestled in the shopping complex in Lakeport with the Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree, The Wholly Bowl hides behind Shoreline Coffee Shop. It’s reminiscent of the kind of place you’d find in the city, halfway down an alley. Only a small prop-up sign sits on the sidewalk facing the parking lot, directing customers back down a long, dimly lit hallway to the entrance.