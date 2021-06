U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports an increase in the number of Americans arrested for smuggling drugs across U.S. borders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports. Between October and March 31, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows that Americans were arrested seven times more than Mexicans for smuggling drugs in vehicles. The data also showed the number of Americans arrested for smuggling drugs in their bodies increased during the first four months of the 2021 fiscal year. In fiscal years 2018 and 2019, Americans were caught smuggling drugs about twice as often as Mexicans.