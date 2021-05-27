Cancel
Red Sox 9, Braves 5: Wins are worth the wait

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was not a short day. The Red Sox were looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Braves, and things didn’t get off to a good start with Atlanta striking early against Nick Pivetta. The offense had some answers, though, including a game-tying homer from Rafael Devers and later a big sixth inning that put them in the lead. They would stay there, too, but we had to sit through a three-hour rain delay to make it happen. We’ll take wins, but preferably not of the five- or six-hour variety if we can help it.

MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the first game of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). New York (18-16) was defeated by Tampa Bay by a combined 22-8 score over the weekend, putting them a half-game behind the Phillies for first place. In a 7-1 road loss on Sunday, New York recorded just two hits and struck out nine times. Taijuan Walker, a 28-year-old right-hander with a 3.20 ERA, is a key addition for the NY Mets so far this year. The NY Mets earned all four of Walker’s starts this season, and he only allowed six runs in his last 27 innings.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Earns second relief win

Valdez (2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday, allowing one hit to record the win over the Blue Jays. Valdez entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning when the Red Sox were down by two. He retired the final batter and pitched a scoreless eighth. Boston then scored three runs in the top of the ninth to give Valdez the win. The 29-year-old has posted 5.1 scoreless innings in his last five appearances. He has a 2.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP over 16.2 innings.
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Collects another win

Richards (4-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday versus Toronto. The right-hander gave up an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning and was charged with one of the runs on a two-run blast by Marcus Semien in the seventh. Richards has collected wins in four of his last five starts, and he's given up just eight runs in his last 31.2 innings. For the year, he's posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB in 48.1 innings. He's still giving up too many baserunners to be considered dominant. The 32-year-old's next start is expected to come next week versus Atlanta.
MLBsemoball.com

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and...
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.