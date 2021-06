John Quahliero is calling it a career. The Neshannock High head baseball coach said he plans to step down after the Lancers’ playoff season has ended. Quahliero was hired as head coach in early 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, canceling the spring high school sports season. He replaced Mike Kirkwood, for whom he had served as an assistant for more than two decades. Kirkwood resigned to take over as manager of Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant.