Navajo, NM

‘Forgotten Soles’ ties Long Walk history to today

By Navajo Times
Navajo Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Diné artists are weaving history and art together as they share their interpretation of the Navajo wedding basket design and the history of the Long Walk. Siblings Miriam Diddy and Sarah Diddy are working with Garron Yepa and his wife, Winoka Yepa, on an art piece for New Mexico Arts Temporary Installations Made for the Environment series that will be on display from June 30 to Aug. 31 at the Bosque Redondo Memorial in Fort Sumner.

navajotimes.com
