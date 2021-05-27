To Beat Covid, Beat HIV, & Beat Inequality, Find the Money

Today the Core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation metric beat expectations of 2.9%, posting a 3.1% year-over-year rate. Yes, base effects. But, 3% is still a big number, a number not last seen since 1992. And guess how the bond market reacted? You guessed it, another non-event. It was already priced into the market, which begs the question, what type of inflation numbers are going to have to come out of the May inflation data (CPI comes out June 10th and PCE June 25th) in order to get yields on the long-end roaring again? Doesn’t seem like we’re going to get those types of numbers, even with the base effects. Maybe we get another leg up in yields, if inflation expectations pickup intensity again, but regardless, I think inflation has likely peaked for 2021.