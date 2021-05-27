Cancel
Calling all ABBA fans: Theatre in the Park back at this Shawnee spot with a classic

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

After a dark summer last year because of COVID-19, Theatre in the Park will open its 2021 outdoor season on June 4 with “Mamma Mia” at Shawnee Mission Park. Performances, featuring ABBA’s hit songs, will continue through June 12. “It feels so great to be doing what we are supposed...

www.kansascity.com
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Kalispell, MTNBCMontana

Alpine Theatre Project hosts parking lot production

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Alpine Theatre Project says it is continuing its streak of creating innovative programming with a student production of “Godspell.”. The popular musical from the ’70s will incorporate unique props like swings, trampolines and a live shower on a circular stage. The spring session of ATP’s kids...
Mount Gretna, PAPosted by
FOX 43

The Gretna Theatre is back for the 2021 season

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. — The Gretna Theatre Executive Producer Brian Kurtas joined FOX43 on May 26 to discuss the return of America's oldest summer theatre for the 2021 season. The theatre is "excited to produce live theatre for audiences in the safe, fresh air, outdoor amphitheater of the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse." This season includes five mainstage productions, four kids series productions, and a concert.
Florham Park, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Outdoor stage at Shakespeare Theatre to reopen in Florham Park

FLORHAM PARK – The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open the figurative doors to its Outdoor Stage venue, located on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University on Thursday, July 8. STNJ will, for the first time, be presenting two productions in repertory, so patrons can enjoy not just...
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

Summertide Theatre back at SBCT beginning June 4

Tickets are now on sale for Summertide, the University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, which returns to Gulf Shores for its eighteenth season at South Baldwin Theatre from June 4 to July 2. This year’s offering is Starting Here, Starting NowDee Sweets & Bakery. Tickets are currently available at SummerTide.org or by calling the SBCT box office after May 25 at 251-968-6721.
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Crossroads Repertory Theatre is back this summer

Crossroads Repertory Theatre in Terre Haute has announced it will return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, Crossroads Rep presents a three-show season featuring three different genres and three different formats. The season opens with “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show, Written and Performed by Randy...
Rushville, INGreensburg Daily News

Group hopes to bring live theatre back to Rushville

RUSHVILLE – Some area individuals are hoping to bring live theatre back to the city of Rushville. Earlier this month, the Rushville Regional Theatre Group, tasked with that endeavor, held its introductory meeting at the Comfort Inn in Rushville. About 10 people were in attendance while Managing Director James Price, and Artistic Director James Cregar presented their ideas.
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Theatre Company Summer Children’s Theatre Series is Back

This time last year, the Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) was canceling all programming and refunding tickets to its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, OCTC’s Artistic Director Michael Hartman announced that live theatre in Ocean City is back with the 2021 Summer Children’s Theatre Series at the Music Pier, according to an OCTC news release.
Hopewell, NJmercerme.com

Calling all (classic) cars!!!

Hopewell Valley Heritage Week – this year using the theme Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starts with a bang this weekend! Please join us for Hopewell Valley Heritage Week’s Opening Reception! The event will feature a Classic Car show and an Old-Fashioned Ice cream Social, all taking place in the Open Air Theater parking lot at beautiful Washington Crossing State Park.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Shawnee City Commissioner Bob Weaver: Parking spaces for Streateries unfair

May 25—Last week, the subject of Steateries appeared to be a bone of contention for a couple Shawnee City Commissioners as the city continues to implement elements that align with its Comprehensive Plan. Shawnee City Commissioners Bob Weaver (Ward 2) and Ben Salter (Ward 6) voiced opposition to hindering any...
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

All Shawnee Co. swimming facilities set to open on time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee County pools are on track to open this weekend, in spite of a shortage of lifeguards. Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) officials updated today that the 137 lifeguards hired so far is enough to operate their seven pool facilities and two spray parks.
Newton, MAournewton.org

Newton Theatre Company Is Back in Person!

COVID Protocols– What to Expect at Our Outdoor Performance. All performers are vaccinated. Our singers will be masked, while our actors will remain unmasked. All singers and actors will be wearing microphones and their voices will be amplified. Our audience members are encouraged to wear masks. The field where the...
Kiawah Island, SCkiawahisland.org

Join the Arts Council

The Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council would like to add two new members to the committee. The Council is tasked with:. Working collaboratively to source performances across multiple genres that appeal to Kiawah residents and visitors. Assisting in the development and distribution of promotional materials. Preparing...
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Council Approves Temporary Buildings at Greenhill School

The City Council approved a special use permit for seven portable temporary classrooms at Greenhill School at its May 25 meeting. The most recent anticipated campus upgrade at Greenhill School is the reconstruction of an existing science building. In order to complete this project, the school will need to temporarily place seven portable buildings, six to serve as temporary classrooms and one to house the bathrooms for these classrooms. This triggers the requirement for a new Special Use Permit to ensure that the quantity, location, appearance, and duration of the use of the proposed temporary classrooms are compatible with surrounding site conditions.
Saint Paul, MNcommunityreporter.org

Landmark Center’s St. Paul Walking Tours Return

Tours return in June for residents and visitors. Tour participants can explore the Rice Park neighborhood and the beautiful Mississippi riverfront on alternating Wednesdays at 10am, June-August. The tours are free with required pre-registration. The Rice Park Tour, held the first and third Wednesday of each month, beginning June 2, circles one of St. Paul’s most iconic parks, and observes the surrounding buildings that gave the park its central role in city events and celebrations. The Great River Tour, held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning June 9, walks along the mighty Mississippi, highlighting buildings and locations that helped make St. Paul the city it is today (note this tour gathers in Upper Landing Park, not Landmark Center). The tour groups are limited to 10 participants, and Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. Reservations can be made online at landmarkcenter.org/saint-paul-walking-tours or by calling Sydney at 651-292-3063.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Shawnee Splash water park season opens Friday

This May marks the seventh annual season opening for Shawnee Splash. The water park, at 100 E. Highland, and its sibling at Boy Scout Park, which operate during the summer months, are set to open today. Recreation Manager Kerri Foster said she and her staff could not be more excited.