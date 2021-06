The Thoreau track team got a big boost on Saturday at the Tohatchi Cougar Invite. With an influx of new talent, the Hawks filled almost every event at the five-team invite. “The goal was to get the kids back out because we didn’t have a season last year,” Thoreau coach DeJong DeGroat said. “It’s great to have the kids that we have out right now. To have them participate again is pretty special because the pandemic really shut us down.”