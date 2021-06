It seems every part of our small business stretches me in some way. Week in and week out I’m learning and doing things I’ve never done before. If you had told me even two years ago that one day I’d be a pig farmer, I would have laughed at you. Even though my husband Houston is the one who takes care of the livestock, I often help feed them or put them back in their enclosures in the evening. And recently I assisted him in performing “surgery” on one of our new piglets.