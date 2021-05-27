South Park duo hoping experience pays off in PIAA tennis tournament

South Park senior Joe Toth will have a much different experience going into the PIAA Class 2A doubles tournament than he did the previous time he was there in 2019. “It was amazing going up there at teams and doubles. It just shows that, if you put in the hard work, it will get you there,” Toth said. “I have the experience of playing on those courts because those courts are definitely faster than normal — the ball bounces faster and I think the experience will help with that.”