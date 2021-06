(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) YSRCP member and Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was recently released from AP CID custody after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the sedition case filed against him. The MP has been residing in Delhi for the past few days after he received first aid from AIIMS. Investigations are being done into the manner of his custody, and the alleged torture he was put through by the AP CID.