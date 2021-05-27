4 strongest positional groups on the Carolina Panthers in 2021

Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran safety Delano Hill after working out with the team this weekend. Hill was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017 out of Michigan and played a limited role on the Seattle defense over the last four years. He spent the majority of his reps on special teams but with the lack of depth that Carolina has at safety, he will have every opportunity to earn a solidified role on Phil Snow's defense.