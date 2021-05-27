Threading the needle

Happy Friday! This was a big week in our family; Joanie graduated from kindergarten yesterday and met her teacher in person for only the second time this year (first time was at field day last week). Yep, she – and Jackson – did the whole school year remotely, and all four of us are so beyond grateful we’ve come to an end of this particular journey (Jackson will have finished fourth grade at a different school in a few days). By the time they start back in in-person school in September, it will have been 18 months since they stepped foot inside a classroom. That’s 84 days away, but who’s counting. In the meantime, we have a fun summer planned that I’m excited to get started. This weekend I’m away at a beach cottage in Michigan celebrating a good friend’s 50th birthday. She’s a nurse and a year ago she was treating Covid patients at a clinic in Chicago and we didn’t even dare dream about a celebratory weekend getaway, and now here we are. Thank you, vaccines!