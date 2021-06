World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are trading blows on social media instead of the ring now their fight is in the balance. There was a back-and-forth between the English boxers over Twitter prompted by Joshua calling Fury a “fraud” because his rival might have to pull out of their Aug. 14 fight in Saudi Arabia following an unexpected ruling in the United States. An arbitrator has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder and that it has to take place by Sept. 15.