Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown. Vera Wang made a "pact" to design Ariana Grande's wedding dress before she'd even met Dalton Gomez "when the time came".

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Confirms Wedding By Dropping Pictures

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding may have been "tiny and intimate," but looks like something out of a fairytale. The "POV" songstress, 27, just shared photos from the special day, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home on May 15. Grande wore a strapless lily-white Vera Wang dress for the occasion with a veil atop her signature ponytail — and she's glowing in the images.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Montecito, CAPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Why Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Skipped Their 'Big Wedding' Plans

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to finally call Dalton Gomez her husband. The pop princess officially became a married woman this weekend after tying the knot with her real estate agent fiancé, just five months after announcing their engagement in December 2020. The “7 Rings” singer opted to marry the 25-year-old in an intimate, close-knit wedding ceremony on Saturday (May 15) in Montecito, California, surrounded by 20 of their closest family and friends.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
MoviesThe Ringer

Ariana Grande Wedding Photos, Lindsay Lohan Gets a Movie, and the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Like the good celebrity she is, Ariana Grande released her wedding photos through Vogue and her wedding dress is amazing (1:04). Lindsay Lohan is getting a Netflix movie and we’re fully ready for her comeback (11:41). The long-awaited Friends reunion had its good and not-so-good moments (23:58), and the Masked Singer update you have all been waiting for (55:28).
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."