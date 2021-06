TEXAS POWER GRID BILL - Legislation aimed at overhauling the Texas power grid after February’s deadly winter storm is now on its way to the governor. The Texas House and Senate gave final approval to the sweeping SB 3 on Sunday...just one day before the state’s legislative session ended. Some experts, though, say the bill falls short. While it requires power plants to weatherize, it doesn’t provide funding to do so. And while it directs natural gas facilities to prepare for extreme weather, that’s only required of sites that regulators consider ‘critical.’