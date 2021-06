Pick up your iPhone and ask Siri for the definition of pristine and she’ll tell you immediately it means “original and pure,” and “not spoiled or worn from use.” When most people issue forth a dream in their life, they’re hoping for exactly that sort of experience…clean, pure, unsullied. As a team who celebrates their work every day in Michigan’s Great Southwest by fulfilling other people’s most ardent dreams, Glenn & Dawn Fadden of Pristine Pool & Spa are, in reality, not so much pool crafters as they are dream merchants.