Pit Viper launches MTB clothing, and it’s about what you’d expect

By Jessie-May Morgan
Bikerumor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter known for their nostalgic 90s era sunglasses, Pit Viper have branched out launching a high-end mountain bike apparel line; High Speed Off-Road Apparel. The loud and proud prints are nothing short of what you’d expect from a brand whose list of ambassadors include Rap star Riff Raff. Pit Viper MTB Kit includes Unisex Shorts and DH Pants, gender-specific tank tops, long and short sleeve jerseys, as well as full lycra for the XC whippets.

bikerumor.com
Riff Raff
Riff Raff
