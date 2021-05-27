Cancel
Israeli Securities Authority to supervise fintech companies in the payments sector

By Irit Avisar
calcalistech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is now official. Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz decided that the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), led by Chairwoman Anat Guetta, will oversee fintech bodies in the payment sector. Calcalist has recently learned that Katz sent an official letter to financial regulators announcing his decision. In doing so, Katz is implementing the ministry’s internal team’s recommendation from 2020, which recommended that the ISA will oversee all innovative financial services.

Businesswtvbam.com

Malaysian telco Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd have jointly bid for a digital bank licence, the companies said on Wednesday. Axiata’s e-wallet unit, Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with RHB to form a consortium to apply for a licence under the central bank’s framework, the companies said in a joint statement.
BusinessCoinDesk

Thailand’s Central Bank Taps German Payments Giant to Design CBDC Prototype

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has hired German technology company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) prototype. BoT chose G+D for the proof-of-concept retail CBDC project, according to a procurement announcement on Sunday. The bank has allocated 10 million baht (US$320,000) for the project, which includes...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Axiata, RHB seek Malaysia banking clearance

Axiata Group and RHB Banking Group teamed to apply for a digital banking licence in Malaysia, seeking to increase competitiveness, and accelerate the country’s digital transformation and financial inclusion goals. The operator’s Boost Holdings e-wallet subsidiary and RHB will form a consortium under a framework issued by Bank Negara Malaysia,...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe. According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes. MacManus has submitted 45 amendments to the EU...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel to gradually end jobless benefits as economy recovers

Israel will gradually end jobless benefits as the economy begins recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, starting with people younger than 28 and without children, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The government has come under criticism for allowing people to collect state aid, which...
Worldblockchain.news

The Reserve Bank of India Clarifies Stance About Crypto Ban

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified its position concerning the previous ban on cryptocurrency-related activities in the country and the adherence of financial institutions to the rule. The latest circular from the RBI quoted a 2018 memo in which the RBI declared a clampdown on crypto based on the...
Middle Eastinternationalinvestment.net

UAE signs tax treaty with Israel

The United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty with Israel on 31 May in a follow-up move to normalising relations in 2020. A statement by Israel's Finance Ministry said the agreement was aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two countries as they pursue normalisation by avoiding double taxation. The...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks shun crypto

India’s central bank has issued an official notice regarding the fact that local banks are reportedly cautioning customers against using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Published Monday, the notice points out that the Reserve Bank of India is aware of media reports that certain banks have cautioned their customers against crypto by referring to the RBI’s quashed, three-year-old circular.
Worldforkast.news

Indian lenders cling to overturned central bank crypto ban as customers fume

Banks in India, including some of the country’s largest lenders, are notifying their customers not to engage in trading cryptocurrencies, adhering to a central bank rule from 2018 that bans them from dealing in cryptos — despite the fact the ban was overturned by the Supreme Court more than a year ago.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

DAWINKS: Korean Fintech Company Becoming The Flagbearer Of Digital Foreign Remittance, ATM, And POS In The World

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world is witnessing the peak of digitization in times of pandemic, DAWINKS has been successful in shaking up fintech technology. For the past 16 years, the company has already established a significant market for its KYC and adult authentication service based on its patented technology for detecting ID cards and passport-related frauds/forgery. On being asked about their upcoming plans, the CEO has recently revealed the company's two-fold future strategy about the development of ComboScan and Blockchain DIGITAL (CRYPTO) ATM and POS.
Small Businesspulse2.com

Financial Data Company Railz Secures $15 Million

Railz, the developer of an API that enables financial institutions and fintechs real-time access to their customers’ accounting data, announced recently that it raised $12 million. Railz — the developer of an API that enables financial institutions and fintechs real-time access to their customers’ accounting data — recently announced that...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Payments Fintech Paysend Secures $125M via Series B led by One Peak

UK’s Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and global payments platform, has finalized a $125 million Series B round that was led by One Peak, along with contributions from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play. The capital raised from Paysend‘s investment round...
Economyventureburn.com

Nigerian fintech startup BFREE secures funding

Lagos-based fintech startup BFREE has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a seed round led by Nigeria-based Beta.Ventures alongside Launch Africa Ventures and GreenHouse Capital. BFREE secures undisclosed amount of funding. Ike Eze, of Beta Ventures, attributes the investment into the fintech startup to its social impact feature that...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Ireland’s B2B Card Payments Fintech CleverCards Finalizes €10M Round, Acquires European Money Institution License

Ireland’s B2B card payments Fintech CleverCards has finalized a €10 million funding round. The company has also acquired a European Money Institution license via the acquisition of spend management service provider, ExpendiaSmart. Since introducing its payments platform back in December 2019, CleverCards has managed to attract more than 5,000 businesses...
EconomyZDNet

Australian telco sector looking down the barrel of a prescribed security standard

The Department of Home Affairs has brushed aside industry concerns that the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act (SoCI Act) duplicates obligations found in the Telecommunications Sector Security Reforms (TSSR). As far as the department is concerned, rather than overlapping regimes, there would be "one continuum" of regulation where the Telecommunications...
Brazil, INcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments Fintech SafetyPay Adds PIX as Payment Method in Brazil

a digital alternative payments platform offering solutions across Latin America (LatAm) and European markets, has announced the implementation of PIX as a payment method in Brazil, in order to support instant payments with QR codes. SafetyPay aims to facilitate the transfer of funds and payments via smartphones in real-time,...