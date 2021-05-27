Israeli Securities Authority to supervise fintech companies in the payments sector

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world is witnessing the peak of digitization in times of pandemic, DAWINKS has been successful in shaking up fintech technology. For the past 16 years, the company has already established a significant market for its KYC and adult authentication service based on its patented technology for detecting ID cards and passport-related frauds/forgery. On being asked about their upcoming plans, the CEO has recently revealed the company's two-fold future strategy about the development of ComboScan and Blockchain DIGITAL (CRYPTO) ATM and POS.