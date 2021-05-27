Israeli Securities Authority to supervise fintech companies in the payments sector
It is now official. Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz decided that the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), led by Chairwoman Anat Guetta, will oversee fintech bodies in the payment sector. Calcalist has recently learned that Katz sent an official letter to financial regulators announcing his decision. In doing so, Katz is implementing the ministry’s internal team’s recommendation from 2020, which recommended that the ISA will oversee all innovative financial services.www.calcalistech.com