Completion of $2 Million Arts Center Announced in Nassau County
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the completion of a $2 million cultural arts center that will house a gallery, public performances, arts education, and meeting space in the heart of the village of Westbury in Nassau County. Funded by Westbury's $10 million award through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the new facility will serve as a home for Westbury Arts, Inc., and is a key component of the economic development efforts underway in the village.www.longisland.com