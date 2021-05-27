Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Completion of $2 Million Arts Center Announced in Nassau County

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the completion of a $2 million cultural arts center that will house a gallery, public performances, arts education, and meeting space in the heart of the village of Westbury in Nassau County. Funded by Westbury's $10 million award through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the new facility will serve as a home for Westbury Arts, Inc., and is a key component of the economic development efforts underway in the village.

www.longisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbury, NY
Government
City
Westbury, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#The Arts#Community Development#Regional Development#Community Centers#Westbury Arts Inc#Ada#The Department Of State#Assembly#Westbury Arts Center#Dri#Westbury Village#Downtown Communities#Cultural Programs#State Agency Staff#Strategic Planning#Cultural Programming#Cultural Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Westbury, NYthewestburytimes.com

Gift For Property Owners: Lower Tax Levy

Westbury expects to receive long promised state aid. Thanks to the largesse in the state budget, the Westbury School District can give a rare gift to its property-owning residents: a lower tax levy for the 2021-22 school year. And perhaps beyond. State Senator Anna Kaplan (D–Great Neck) and Assemblyman Charles...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Nassau, NYnassaucountyny.gov

County Executive Curran Proposes Direct Cash Relief for Homeowners in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran today proposed that Nassau County dedicate $100 million to provide direct cash relief to County households. Nassau County’s projected budget surplus of $75 million and incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) make today’s announcement possible. Nassau County, which experienced unprecedented negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, is receiving $385 million from the federal government -- $200 million in 2021. Under County Executive Curran’s proposed plan, approximately 300,000 homeowners in Nassau County would receive a payment of roughly $375.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Nassau County, NYfox5ny.com

Nassau County Exec. calls on New York to follow CDC guidelines

LONG ISLAND - "We always talk about following the science and I am a firm believer in it," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran is calling on New York State to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend that vaccinated New Yorkers take off their masks in most places, outdoors and indoors. On the Long Beach Boardwalk, a good mix of people were seen with and without their masks. For some, the guidelines come too soon, but for others they couldn’t have come soon enough.
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...