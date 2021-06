GREEN, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody following an eventful encounter with Summit County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect trying to break into vehicles on Greensburg Road in Green around 10 a.m., and just as a deputy arrived he apparently fled in a speeding RV that had doors open and a power cord dangling behind. He refused to stop the motor home despite officers using tire deflation devices, and he even struck multiple other vehicles (including some used by law enforcement) during the pursuit.