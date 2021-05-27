Will we need a COVID booster shot? It’s an open question, but so far immunity appears ‘durable.’ Illinois providers say they are ready if necessary.

Let’s take a second to acknowledge the positive: Americans now have three options, green-lit by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), to become vaccinated against COVID-19. This news, and the subsequent distributions across the states, has provided hope and varying levels of relief, but our struggles with this life-altering virus are far from over. As we strive to move forward with our families affected, our jobs altered or even eliminated, and our strength tested daily, new questions arise. Parents are now wondering if teenagers should get the vaccine, what to do regarding the CDC mask guidelines and unvaccinated children, and how long a vaccine can actually offer protection. Will a booster be needed?