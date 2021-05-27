Will we need a COVID booster shot? It’s an open question, but so far immunity appears ‘durable.’ Illinois providers say they are ready if necessary.
Dr. Richard Novak, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Department of Medicine, is already getting questions from the participants of the university’s vaccine clinical trial about whether they will need a booster shot. Those participants were among the first people to receive a COVID-19...www.chicagotribune.com