Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

By Filip Cleeren, Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari came into the Monaco weekend as a dark horse for the podium after impressing in Barcelona's slow third sector, which is often a good indication of Monaco pace. But the Scuderia performed beyond its wildest expectations by setting the pace around the streets of the principality. Charles Leclerc took pole, while his late Q3 crash prevented teammate Carlos Sainz from getting near Leclerc's benchmark, settling for fourth on the grid.

