Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

It’s the fourth race weekend of the Formula 1 season as teams take to the circuit in Qualifying for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix. All eyes will be on Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes as the two continue their battle for the Drivers’ Championship, having traded off wins in the first three races of the season. However, it was Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas who locked up the pole in Portugal. We’ll see how the times work out Saturday in Grand Prix De Espania qualifying in Barcelona, Spain for the rest of the pack, including Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.