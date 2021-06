The featured topic of the the March edition of Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College, was "The Critical Race Theory: What It Is and How to Fight It." What it is: "An academic discipline...built on identity-based Marxism." My understanding of Marxism is that it is a godless ideology which recognizes two classes of people: The haves and the have-nots — a social problem. Their solution is to use the Robinhood theory. In order to do that, put the government in control and make sure that all institutions, agencies and public school systems go through a re-education training, an indoctrinating process.