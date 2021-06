LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure building into the region will lead to warming temperatures and mainly dry conditions... As we head into the second-half of the workweek and eventually the weekend...daytime highs and overnight lows will be rising...along with humidity levels and southerly winds. Thursday still looks pretty decent with temperatures warming into the middle 80s with dew points still in the “reasonable” range and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph...but for Friday...Saturday...and Sunday it’s afternoon highs in the upper 80s-to-lower 90s...dew points climbing back into the 60s...and south-southwest winds at 15 to 35 mph. As our temperatures warm at the surface...they will also be warming aloft...that means any cloud development or possible precipitation chances will be quite minimal until the approach of a frontal boundary by later Sunday night and into the early part of next week.