Soccer: Foden ready to light up Euro 2020

The grand spectacle is almost upon us. Real Madrid, the great but ancient empire of European soccer, have been swept aside for now; Paris Saint-Germain, the fast-rising upstart, have faltered in their ascent. As Chelsea and Manchester City, their respective conquerors, prepare to contest the third men’s UEFA Champions League final between two English teams, there is a sense that they are announcing another next great rivalry. This is partly because, at the heart of each side, there is a young English player of prodigious talent: Phil Foden for Manchester City, and Mason Mount for Chelsea. Now, Foden has been coached by Pep Guardiola for only a few seasons. Yet he is such an accurate embodiment of the Spaniard’s footballing philosophy—tactically versatile, endlessly fluid in his movement—that he seems to have been working with him since he was able to walk. Meanwhile, Mount has been coached by Thomas Tuchel for a shorter period of four months, but his performances during that time show him to be every bit as much as a disciple of Tuchel’s methods: Mount is supremely efficient in attack and rigorous in defense, with elite-level decision-making. Both should be leading figures for their club for several seasons to come.