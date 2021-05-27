Cancel
Premier League

Soccer: Foden ready to light up Euro 2020

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The biggest compliment that could be paid to Phil Foden is that he has stepped into the boots of Spanish wizard David Silva at Manchester City and assumed the role of Pep Guardiola's creative spark with apparent ease. For a player who does not even turn 21...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Paul Gascoigne
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
David Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#1990 World Cup#World Soccer#Summer League#Reuters#Spanish#The Champions League#The League#London#Wembley#England Face Croatia#Manchester City#Guardiola Rates#Central Defenders
