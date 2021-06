New insights into how our bodies come into being from a single cell have been generated by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and the University of Cambridge. It is the first study of its kind to describe fetal development in humans by retracing how and when mutations are acquired during pregnancy. The team found higher rates of mutation in early cell divisions, with the ‘decision’ for whether cells become the fetus or become protective tissues like the placenta occurring much earlier than previously thought.