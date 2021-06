The Friends Reunion seemed to be a hit with fans, bringing us all back to Central Perk and revisiting some of our favorite moments from the hit series. That included some of Monica's classic moments from the show, of which there were many, but Courtney Cox decided to recreate one particularly amazing sequence from the show on social media, and she had some surprising help to bring it to life. During the original series, there is a great episode where Monica and Ross get to show the world their high school dance routine on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and Cox enlisted the help of Ed Sheeran to bring it to life.