Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ review: Disney’s haute couture villain isn’t bad, just misunderstood. And not good, actually

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

For a while, “Cruella” — Disney’s self-consciously “dark” and “edgy” live-action prequel to “101 Dalmatians” — gets by on the simpatico performance wiles of Emmas Stone and Thompson.

They are wizards in close-up, and what you might call mini-maximalists of comic timing. Changes in dismissive or sinister vocal inflection click into place almost subliminally, and their dazzling complementary skill sets in using their bodies (and costumes, in this outré couture context) to will a laugh into existence become the oxygen the movie needs to survive. Their wit and inventiveness may well hand Disney a hit, though Disney likely is keeping both eyes on how it does on Disney+, premiering there the same day as it does in theaters.

“Cruella” is the latest 2021 release burdened with the expectation of getting people back inside multiplexes up against two adversaries: a pandemic on the wane (let’s hope) and a simultaneous, self-competing streaming launch. That’s a business matter, not a creative one; we’ll draw a veil on the former to concentrate on the film’s wildly conflicted and increasingly decadent weirdness.

What we have here is a smoothly crafted error in judgment. Director Craig Gillespie, who made “I, Tonya,” goes at “Cruella” the same way, riveted by the monomaniacal ambitions and toxic charisma of the protagonist/antagonist out for blood. The script by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara begins in 1964, with young Estella (Niamh Lynch) as the moody, bullied, misunderstood and fiercely combative daughter of Catherine, a sweet single mum (Emily Beecham) employed as a maid once upon a time by the fearsome Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson).We’ll avoid spoilers, mostly, but Catherine’s cliffside plummet during a posh manor party thrown by the Baroness involves vicious Dalmatians and Estella’s cruel survivor’s guilt.

From there, “Cruella” becomes the D&E (Dark & Edgy) fairy tale of budding designer Estella’s rise in the London fashion scene of the 1970s. Estella/Cruella (Stone) gains employment at a famous but musty department store. Her late-night drunken makeover of a shop window catches the eye of the Baroness, and soon their “All About Eve”-times-101 mentor/protégé relationship becomes a rivalry for the ages.

Red-haired Estella’s “Cruella” guise is the image on the movie’s banner ads and posters, dominated by a bifurcated black/white ‘do that screams “Three Faces of Eve”-minus-one. The title character careens into more and more callous and narcissistic behavior, to the distress of her pickpocket chums and roommates Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser, a dab hand with the Cockney dialect). The movie carves up its three acts by way of three extravagant fashion shows, dutifully chronicled for a London gossip column by Estella’s sympathetic old schoolmate Anita (Kirby-Howell Baptiste, the film’s warmest element by 101 miles).

Gillespie’s restless, swooping camera italicizes each entrance and every plot detail, while the soundtrack’s constant, egregious needle drops throw in everything from “Sympathy for the Devil” (that old thing) to “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges. The sentimental Charlie Chaplin standard “Smile” serves as grimly ironic underscoring for Cruella’s near-death-by-fire. The visual energy counterweighs the increasingly tedious tit-for-tat sadism of the storyline, or tries. If the film version of “Matilda” went on a scandalous date with Todd Phillips’s “Joker,” you’d get “Cruella.”

Many will like it, I suspect, because of the performances, all good, and because this PG-13 Disney spinoff gives pandemic-rattled audiences something theoretically new. I admire the craft but dislike the basic idea, which has become pure gold in early 21st-century American pop culture: the purportedly humanizing story behind villains we already know, or thought we knew. “Joker” did it. “Wicked” did it. Disney’s doing it constantly.

My problem with this one is boringly simple: It’s kind of depressing to watch the story play out. The darkness, for the record, connects directly to the original 1956 Dodie Smith novel “The One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” and because Cruella de Vil in that version wasn’t worried about her image. She was after Dalmatian pelts for her fur coat; the evil came easily.

Times change, and the 2021 Cruella wouldn’t actually skin a dog, either for fashion or revenge. Around the 45-minute mark, Gillespie’s prequel/heist thriller hybrid reaches what feels like a natural halfway point. But the movie doesn’t listen, and goes on for a total of 134 minutes. That’s 55 minutes longer than the 1961 animated film, which had charm, some suspense, and that swell Thelonious Monk ripoff ”Cruella de Vil.” Composer/lyricist Mel Leven, a Chicago native, stole the melody from Monk’s “Ba-lue Bolivar Ba-lues-are.” And white people wonder why Black songwriters feel exploited, sometimes.

“People need a villain to believe in,” Stone says at one point. The backstory of this one has its moments, with Stone and Thompson on the job. I’ve seen far worse Disney recycling jobs, which doesn’t make “Cruella” any more than it is: a “Joker” for jaded Disney princess fans everywhere.

‘Cruella’ — 2 stars

MPAA rating: PG-13 (for some violence and thematic elements)

Running time: 2:14

Where to watch: Premieres in theaters Thursday, May 27; streams for an additional fee on Disney+ on May 28

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

What to eat. What to watch. What you need now. Sign up for our Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Charlie Chaplin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Haute Couture#Disney Villains#Disney Costumes#Dog Costumes#Baroness#Stooges#American#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Mpaa#Vicious Dalmatians#Weirdness#Charm#Premieres#Comic Timing#Close Up#Eyes#Veil#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
PetsThe Guardian

Lock up your puppies: how Cruella de Vil became a fashion icon

In an era of wellness, veganism and ethical consumerism, Cruella de Vil, complete with toxic green cigarette smoke and Dalmatian blood lust, is the ultimate transgressive style icon. Spending her days scheming, drowning kittens and laughing maniacally, Cruella has been Hollywood’s greatest fashion baddie since she upstaged all 101 Dalmatians...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

“Becoming Cruella” Featurette and Character Posters for Disney’s Cruella

NEW FEATURETTE “BECOMING CRUELLA” AND FIVE CHARACTER POSTERS FOR. DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE-ACTION FEATURE FILM “CRUELLA,” AVAILABLE NOW. EXPERIENCE THE FILM, STARRING ACADEMY AWARD®-WINNERS EMMA STONE AND EMMA THOMPSON,. IN THEATERS ON FRIDAY, MAY 28. ALSO AVAILABLE ON DISNEY+ WITH PREMIER ACCESS FOR A ONE-TIME ADDITIONAL FEE. Cinema’s most notoriously fashionable...
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
Beauty & Fashionshowbizjunkies.com

Emma Stone Discusses ‘Cruella’ in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Emma Stone talks about slipping into the role of 101 Dalmations villain Cruella de Vil in a new video featurette for Cruella. Stone describes the story as wholly original and reveals once she put on the wild, black and white hair and unique costumes, she felt completely in touch with the fictional villain.
MoviesComing Soon!

Becoming Cruella Featurette Shows Emma Stone’s Transformation

Disney released a new Cruella featurette ahead of the film’s release later this month showcasing the transformation of Emma Stone into the titular villain. The studio also released five new posters, which you can find in the slideshow below. “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous,” Stone says...
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Movie Releases New Featurette and Posters

Cinema’s most notoriously fashionable villain is ready to make trouble in the new featurette, “Becoming Cruella,” along with character posters available now for Disney’s live-action Cruella movie, starring Academy Award winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. You can experience the film, directed by Craig Gillespie, in theaters on Friday, May...
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Hello, Cruel Heart Promises Wonderfully Weird Things to Come

Giving villains a backstory is often a double-edged sword; it’s nice to get insight into why they are the way they are, but it also erases any mystery and makes them more sympathetic, sometimes to the point of excusing their nefarious deeds because all they really need is a chance to prove themselves to be “good.” It’s definitely possible to delve into the psychology of a villain without sacrificing their wicked nature, which is what Disney seems to be touting with their marketing for the upcoming villain origin film Cruella. While some may not be completely convinced on that front, Maureen Johnson’s tie-in prequel novel assures us that Cruella de Vil is, in fact, human—but that doesn’t mean she’s a good person.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Florence + The Machine Wrote A Song For 'Cruella'

With the premiere of Cruella less than a month away, Disney has treated fans to a new trailer — and this one's soundtracked by "Call Me Cruella," an original song written and performed by Florence + The Machine. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were...
Moviesstudybreaks.com

Does the Live-Action ‘Cruella’ Origin Story Have Potential?

Throughout its nearly 100 years in the entertainment industry, Walt Disney Studios has released hundreds of films and is no stranger to making live-action remakes of their own box-office hits. However, Disney has been making a significant number of remakes over the course of the past decade or so, to a mix of delight and displeasure from fans of the original Disney animated classics.
Moviesgamerant.com

Cruella de Vil’s Origin Story Is Irrelevant

It seems that every year or so, there are at least a couple of villain origin stories or villain-focused films that are announced or released. There's certainly an appeal, and definitely a sympathetic angle that can be taken in a lot of cases. This adds depth to the characters, making them and their motives and actions more complex. Think of characters like the MCU's Loki, who is getting his own Disney Plus series this year, or Disney's Maleficent films. These are characters that fall into the villain role, but people are fans of them and relate to their stories. Even The Joker got this treatment in Joker, which was a film met with an incredible amount of acclaim.
Beauty & Fashionepicstream.com

Cruella Releases Sneak Peek with its Original Soundtrack "Call Me Cruella"

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. As the release date nears for Cruella, the origin story of the iconic villainous and fashionable Cruella de Vil from the 101 Dalmatians released a new sneak peek with the original soundtrack made for the film titled “Call Me Cruella” and it is sung by a familiar voice, award-winning artist Florence + The Machine.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
Moviesramascreen.com

Florence + The Machine Set To Perform New Original Song “CALL ME CRUELLA” In Disney’s Live Action “CRUELLA”

Disney has announced that multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. Experience the film in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!