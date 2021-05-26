Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dinner Disappointment – Connie And Fish Podcast (5-26-21)

By Fish
mix957gr.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the show we heard a story from Fish about a dinner disappointment him and his wife had over the weekend. He ate at a local restaurant (we aren't going to say the name) and they got their food and it was wrong. So, they sent it back and it came out wrong a second time. They decided to just deal with it and eat it, but then they didn't get a discount. Should they have? Also on the show, we asked you to relive the best day of your life for the #TQOTD, Steve shared why his haircut is crazy with his Daddy Tips, and Slash from Guns N Roses is a drooler. All of that and much more on today's show!

mix957gr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns N Roses#Food Drink#Fish Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Did We Say That Wrong? – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-9-21)

We actually had to cancel our Rando Texto today because we got into a very odd topic. We were talking about new underwear trends and Fish and Steve may have misused the word "fupa". Fish thought it was the same as love handles and Steve was pretty sure it was a pull-out couch. Turns out that it was totally different and several listeners talked to us about how we were WAY OFF. Also on the show, Steve teaches you about the "baby grass test" in Daddy Tips, we list the top movies that were walked out of, and would you wear Stiletto Crocs? All of that and much more on today's show!
MusicPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Sexy Time Playlist – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-11-21)

Do you have a playlist of songs for when you are going to try to make some balloon animals? We learned today that only 19% of Americans have a playlist that is meant for getting you in the mood. Fish and Steve both admitted to not having a playlist, but Christine does and she shares some of her favorites. Also on the show, we finally got to the Rando Texto after pushing it for two days, we learned what the Canadian Skunky McFlurry is, and we talk about the worst cities in America for the Text Question of the Day. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Steve Wins The TQOTD – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-14-21)

Today's #TQOTD was "What strange place(s) have you fallen asleep?" and Steve took the top spot in Fish's top 5ish. Steve's story included falling asleep at a bar, then walking to a house he lived in a year prior and falling asleep on their couch only to be kicked out. And the fun didn't stop there, he fell asleep two more places before eventually waking up in his bed the next morning. Also on the show, what was thought to be a proposal turned out to be an admission of cheating for our Rando Texto, we learned that songs that are considered "earworms" are bad for your health, and explosive diarrhea caused a major new game show to pause filming. All of that and much more on today's show!
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Christine Isn’t Heartless – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-17-21)

Today's show had a bit of a theme to it, and that theme was Christine and whether or not she is actually heartless. A couple of weeks ago, Christine did a Christine-ology where she talked about torturing spiders, so we declared her heartless. Well, today she clapped back and gave examples of when she had a heart. Turns out her examples weren't that great so Fish and Steve remade her list for her and it seems like she actually has a pretty big heart now. Also on the show, we helped a member of the Click of Six with her boyfriend's disgusting eating habits, Gorilla Glue is back in the news with another bad hair care story, and we talk all about your secret kinks. All of that and much more on today's show!
Celebrationsmix957gr.com

Happy Father’s Day – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-18-21)

This Sunday is Father's Day so we made sure to have a show packed full of goodies for Dad. We talked about what Dad's actually want for Father's Day compared to what Mom's wanted for Mother's Day. And we learned about another Naughty Daddy of the 90s from Christine. Also on the show, we talked about the dumbest fight you've ever had with a partner, we learned how to make new friends as an adult, and Steve reviews two brand new movies out this weekend. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Don’t Judge Me – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-15-21)

Don't judge me! Or, maybe you should... Today's #TQOTD was all about those things that you secretly judge people about. And it turns out that almost everyone has at least one thing that they judge other people about. It could be smoking, tattoos, or even how you raise your kids. Be sure to listen to the #TQOTD answers so you don't get judged by a member of the Click of Six. Also on the show, Christine gave us the "Do's and Don'ts of Kissing" for Christine-ology, the Celebrity Dating Game is back and it might be a little cringe, and we learned about a edible face mask. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV ShowsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Intern Stories – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-21-21)

Last week, HBO threw an intern under the bus when they announced on twitter that an intern accidently sent an internal email to all of the HBO Max subscriber list. That mess up got us to thinking about some of our best and worst intern moments. We shared our favorites, as well as some listeners, and then we ended by telling a story from one of our very own interns. Also on the show, we helped a member of the Click of Six decide whether or not her boyfriend was a flake, we shared some very interesting cartoon trivia, and we learned of a product that supposedly is guaranteed to get rid of the hiccups. All of that and much more on today's show!
CarsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

First Car Horror Stories – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-22-21)

For today's Text Question of the Day we asked "How bad was your first car?" And you guys did not disappoint with your answers. Fish had a junker that he ended up crashing, Steve had an old escort that his friends affectionally named "the lipstick racer", and Christine was mad that her car was 3 years old and not brand new. She justified her response by saying "but I was spoiled." OK, Christine. Also on the show, we dive into some brand new drama surrounding Jennifer Lopez's love life, Christine goes completely off the cuff in Christine-ology, and we find out what the best first date foods are. All of that and much more on today's show!
Lifestylemovin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (06/22/21)

Today’s question: Its National Rollercoaster week. And I bet you didn’t know this…. but back In 2016, there was a study done where researchers rode Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad 20 times and found that 2/3rds of the time, the ride was effective at treating one particular health condition, as long as you were seated in the back of the rail car. Their study was independently confirmed later on and now it’s an effective form of treatment. What is it?
Entertainmentmix957gr.com

What Are They Saying? – Connie and Fish Podcast (6-10-21)

Today on the show we pushed our Rando Texto AGAIN because we got on another side topic and didn't have time it. Fish found some audio of a crowd at a soccer game chanting something and we tried to figure out what it is. We heard from many members of the Click of Six and they all thought they were hearing different things. What did you hear? Also on the show, Christine asked "can men and women just be friends?" for Chirstine-ology, we heard an agonizingly dumb quote from a US Congressman, and Fish shares his famous story about the time he met Nick Carter. All of that and much more on today's show!
Hagaman, NYLeader-Herald

Drive-thru fish fry dinner slated June 26

HAGAMAN — The Fun D Committee of St. Stephen’s Church, 51 N. Pawling St., is sponsoring a drive-thru only fish fry dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. or sold out Saturday (June 26), according to a news release. The dinner consists of fried haddock, salt potatoes, coleslaw, roll and butter,...
TV & Videosmovin925.com

PODCAST: Whats On Your Mind (06/09/21)

Brooke accidentally trash-talked a teenager, Jose has a new apartment, Alexis stole from coworkers who were working from home, and Jeffrey spent his Friday night at a gas station. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
Lifestyleesuperseller.com

Dixie Paper Plates, 10 1/16 inch, Dinner Size Printed Disposable Plate, 220 count (5 packs of 44 Plates), Packaging and…

Make meals easy and convenient with Dixie Everyday paper plates and bowls. They are 2x stronger than the leading comparable store brand paper plate, so you can double up on servings Perfect for everything from quick snacks to get-togethers with family and friends, you’ll love having these disposable plates on hand. Dixie products offer hassle-free convenience and attractive designs at an affordable price. All Dixie products (paper bowls and paper plates) manufactured in Georgia-Pacific facilities are kosher certified by the Orthodox Union.
Recipescookitonce.com

Classic Stromboli Recipe (Easy Dinner or Quick Appetizer!)

This recipe is a pretty easy and quick dinner option that your entire family will love and the perfect appetizer for game day. Stromboli is in essence a rolled pizza with classic ingredients like mozzarella, ham, and salami. And for fun, I loaded it with some pepperoni and pepper jack cheese, too. When serving, pair this Classic Stromboli with a warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Franchising the Green Wave (Podcast)

In this episode of The Main Course host Barbara Castiglia learns about Cheba Hut, the first marijuana-themed sandwich “joint” from Seth Larsen, Chief Relationship Officer. They discuss the fast casual’s franchise operations, the impact of the pandemic, and how marijuana legalization is changing the company’s plans for growth. With a...
Hobbiesmovin925.com

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (06/17/21)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!
Worldmovin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (06/18/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.