May 27: Do you remember?
Rallies and marches across the nation Saturday, including one in Benton Harbor, will try to drive home a message about raising children: Americans can and must do better. The Stand for Children events will be spearheaded by the Children’s Defense Fund in conjunction with 1,500 organizations nationwide. Benton Harbor’s observance will feature a parade, a memorial service for slain children and Fund Day events in a park to which some parents won’t let their children go because of its reputation for violence.www.heraldpalladium.com