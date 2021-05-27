Cancel
Video: Steve Peat Schools Us On & Off the Bike on Le Pleney

By James Smurthwaite Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeaty blowin' minds with a below-average Pleney history lesson and some above-average bicycle riding. Join him for a lap down Pleney mainline as he gets a little spicy in the French dust, enjoying the gentle flow of 10%. (For those who are interested in cold hard facts, Mainline is over...

www.pinkbike.com
Boston, MA

Roslindale man sets off on cross-country bike ride

Literally cross country, as in Alan Wright left Roslindale today to pedal to Oregon to promote bicycling and raise climate-change awareness. Mark Smith captured his send off this morning - after he'd dipped his wheels into Boston Harbor yesterday. You can follow his progress online; he expects to make 70-80...
Takoma Park, MD

Celebrate Bike Month: Bike to School Day

Takoma Park Safe Routes to School is planning to celebrate Bike To School Day at five area schools: More kids are riding now than ever! We are working together to keep our students safe on their bikes. Schools will have lots of fun, reflective, and educational items to give away to student bike riders AND LOTS OF HELMETS for students who ride a bike and don’t own a properly fitting helmet. On Bike to School Day and everyday, here are the top 5 tips to stay safe on your bike:
Pinkbike.com

Video: Flat Out DH Bike Shredding on North Shore Trails

Oh yeah, we all know how great it feels to ride proper DH Jank. Sit back, relax and enjoy 2 laps with Gabe Neron. Two days of filming made for some mixed conditions, super dry first day, and really wet typical North Shore misty day. Hope you enjoy. "My name...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Wil White Claims Unofficial Mountain Bike High Jump Record

Wil White has claimed the unofficial mountain bike high jump world records at the Fireride Festival in Mexico. Fireride posted on social media that both Wil White and Dylan Stark reached a height of 5.8 meters (19 feet), however Wil claims that his jump was actually 26 feet above the takeoff (7.92 metres) and 40 feet (12.19 meters) above the ground.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park Set to Open on May 28

We're stoked to share the news that the Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park will be opening on May 28. This will be a soft opening with a proper launch event currently scheduled for June. The Park, situated in Jordie's hometown of Langford, will include a Velosolutions pump track, a skills...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Jesse Melamed Makes his Medium Bike Smaller

Even though Jesse rode his medium Rocky Mountain Altitude to the top step of an unofficial EWS Overall, did he do it all on a bike that was too big? With Remi sizing down to a medium frame it opened the doors for some big questions from Jesse regarding his own set up.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Enduro Bike Shredding on Tight & Technical Trails

For those who recognize the Botanical, it is one of the most beautiful and technical trails in the Vercors near Grenoble, France. It starts at the top of the 3 Pucelles and ends at the bottom of the ski jump of the 1968 Grenoble Olympic Games. This trail has a rather particular taste, it is the one that allowed me to continue to enjoy myself on the bike during the confinement since it was right next to the house.
Bikerumor

Suplest Trail mountain bike shoes promise grip, fit & protection, on and off the bike

Suplest has reworked and redefined a third new mountain bike shoe family with their upcoming Trail series. Filling in the gap between their revamped CrossCountry racing shoes and all-new OffRoad flat pedal series, these new Trail shoes split the difference, offering high-quality performance for riders looking for clipless control with extra grip & protection for technical enduro and all-mountain riding…
Pinkbike.com

Video: Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021

It's Whistmas, baby! The crew up at the Whistler Bike Park have been working hard preparing everything for the 2021 season. Christina Chappetta was on site to give us a rundown of the changes and to catch up with the local shredders before hitting the park for some laps of her own.
singletrackworld.com

Crankworx Whistler Cancelled for 2021

Sadly, after much consideration, the team behind Crankworx Whistler have decided to cancel the event this year. The good news is, it’s set to return in August 2022. To our riders, core media, festival partners, and fans, we know it’s been tough. Mountain biking is both a career and a passion for many, so to lose an event that I know means so much to so many people…it’s been tough for everyone. We have been exploring our options for Crankworx Whistler 2021 since last summer. We held on to the possibility for as long as we could, while working on alternatives. The province of British Columbia is on a good track and is in the process of lifting restrictions, but unfortunately, there’s not enough certainty or lead time to pull off the festival for this year. That said, we’re hard at work on some exciting things to get riders and fans excited this summer, so watch this space.
Pinkbike.com

Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech

Let's put aside all the talk of parts shortages, sold out everything, and focus on what's likely coming down the pipeline in the near and not-so-near future. Sure, it might be a little trickier to purchase the bike of your dreams right now, but that doesn't mean companies have paused development – if anything, they're busy trying to figure out exactly how many new widgets to order for 2023 and 2024, an especially challenging task given the current situation.
cyclingtips.com

Mathieu van der Poel wants a stage win at the Tour de France

But first: the Tour de Suisse. After a two-month break from road racing, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is about to rejoin the peloton. The 26-year-old Dutchman has some big targets ahead. The first of those is the Tour de France, which starts on June 26. Van der Poel will...
Pinkbike.com

Video: The Story Behind Cumberland, BC's Trail Network in 'For The Love Of Dirt: Dodge City'

Mountain biking would be nowhere without its strong community of rider-workers. Whether they built the local mountain bike scene or sprouted up because of it, every good trail system has a dedicated group of people working (often behind the scenes) to keep it thriving. From the trail builders shaping the dirt to the lodging owners taking a chance on tourism to the bartender pouring your post-ride pint, these people are the heart of every vibrant mountain bike scene.
cyclingtips.com

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Alexey Lutsenko took his first victory of 2021 on Wednesday, winning the stage 4 individual time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) took his first victory of 2021 on Wednesday, winning the stage 4 individual time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné. The 16.4 km test...
Pinkbike.com

Video: How Tomomi Nishikubo's Custom Trials Bike Came to Life

Japan’s street trials Ninja, Tomomi Nishikubo, is the latest addition to the Canyon CLLCTV - and we think it’s fair to say that both Canyon and Tomomi are equally stoked about the new partnership. One of the first jobs after signing a new rider, is to get them some sweet...
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews

Geraint Thomas admits to pacing error in Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas admitted that he got his pacing wrong during the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 4 time trial to Roche-la-Molière. The hilly 16.4-kilometre test threw up a surprise victory for Astana-Premier Tech's Alexey Lutsenko, with the Kazakhstani rider beating teammate Ion Izagirre by eight seconds to claim victory. Pre-race favourite Thomas finished 10th, 23 seconds back, while teammate Richie Porte was sixth at 15 seconds.
tetongravity.com

VIDEO: Grom Shredding At Coast Gravity Park

Well, it’s officially bike park season for many of us. Whistler’s open, Silver Mountain is open, and many more mountains across North America will be spinning lifts in the next few days. For a lucky few, however, bike park season never really ends. 16-year-old Gracey Hemstreet is among those lucky few, riding BC’s Coast Gravity Park all winter long, giving the young ripper ample opportunity to develop her style and speed on some of the best trails in Canada. Hey Groms, keep an eye out for a very special announcement from TGR in the coming days.