Lime Prime is the scooter company’s new monthly subscription service

Drivers in Braintree, Massachusetts can enjoy a SiriusXM subscription at $5 for 12 months. Quirk Volkswagen, a dealership located in Braintree, Massachusetts, is offering a new select subscription of SiriusXM for Volkswagen vehicles. For $4.99/month (excluding fees and taxes), drivers can get access to over 140 amazing channels, including plus talk, ad-free music, comedy, sports, news, and more. The SiriusXM select subscription is a coupon available online to be printed out and brought to the dealership at the time of service. Drivers can also send the coupon to their smartphones by visiting the service specials page on the dealership’s website and show it to the dealer on their smartphones before December 31, 2021.