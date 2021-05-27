Lime Prime is the scooter company’s new monthly subscription service
Lime is rolling out a new monthly subscription service for its electric scooters that’s called — no joke — Lime Prime. Lime typically charges a fixed rate to unlock a vehicle and then a per-minute fee to ride. For $5.99 a month, the company will waive that initial fee for Lime Prime subscribers. And in markets with no unlock fees, riders will receive 25 percent off the price of their ride. Subscribers will still pay the per-minute charge, but Lime says that someone who uses one of its scooters every day would save approximately $25 a month under the subscription plan.www.theverge.com