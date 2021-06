With the failure of Twitter to comply with the new rules, the Tech Ministry warned the firm earlier this month of “Unintended Consequences.”. American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is under fire from the Indian Technology Ministry for failing to comply with the Asian giant’s latest IT rules. Per a Reuters report, India’s technology minister said on Tuesday that Twitter had deliberately defied and failed to comply with the country’s new IT rules, which became effective in late May.