A recent announcement from our Governor Brad Little, could be no more true! Sure, everyone has heard of Idaho Potatoes--but what about the fine wines and ciders that are crafted right here in the Gem State? Thank you, Governor Little for pointing out what I have been saying for a long time: Idaho is home to some of the best wines and ciders! If you can believe it, there's an entire month dedicated to Idaho Wine and Cider and it just happens to be THIS month, JUNE!