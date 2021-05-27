Orlando Fringe Festival: Orlando Sentinel’s Best of the Fest

If you have been to Disney World during the pandemic, there are a few very noticeable changes that you may have picked up on. One of the biggest differences that Guests have had to adapt to, was the idea of waiting in a socially distanced queue for any attraction, which, at times, can make lines seem a lot longer than they actually are. At the moment, the majority of queues continue to follow a 6 ft social distancing rule with markers on the floor denoting where Guests should stand.