Orlando, FL

Orlando Fringe Festival: Orlando Sentinel’s Best of the Fest

By Matthew J. Palm
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Orlando Fringe Festival heads into its final weekend, here are the Orlando Sentinel’s dozen picks, listed alphabetically, for Best of the Fest. Jakob Karr’s dance show, “Ain’t Done Bad,” emotionally and powerfully tells the story of a country boy who doesn’t fit in at home, makes his way into the world and finds love. Each beautifully executed move, mixing athleticism and grace, is filled with emotion in this gem of a show.

