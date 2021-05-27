Historic Local Theatre To Re-Open This Weekend

Thank you to Rodger Moran for coming by our studio this morning for our "Benson Real Estate Property of the Week" show. And it was a fascinating listing! The historic Foti Bread building on River Street is for sale. Fully ready to go as a bakery or food venue. All the equipment is included.. Plus generous rental income from above. This is a real slice of Oneonta history. Foti Bread was one of the great food icons of our area since 1924. Just so much history here, and what an opportunity. Rodger explained that even with the attractive selling price, there are many tax benefits now available for a new buyer. Like so many others in our area, it doesn't take long for me to close my eyes and remember the taste and smell of Oneonta's favorite Italian bread. And I asked Rodger, since he has been in the building so many times, if in fact you can still catch a whiff of the historic Foti bread in the back of the building? Take a listen and see what he said!