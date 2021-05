Nestled in the trees, immersed in nature, and embraced by light, this Northern Hills contemporary duplex is a three-story sanctuary. Perfectly positioned between the vibrant Knox-Henderson restaurant and retail scene and the serenity of Turtle Creek, this is a home that fulfills the most coveted feature in real estate — location. I cannot imagine a better home for our new residents that loved their New York City lifestyle but are happy to be free of congested streets, honking horns, and too much concrete. This is a whole new concept of urban for them, and reports are that they love it!