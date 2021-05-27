Cancel
US 23 Drive-In Theater Open Every Night Starting Friday

By Chris Monroe
 6 days ago
Movie fans will soon be able to hit the drive-in every night of the week. Starting this Friday, the US 23 Digital Drive-In Theater will be open every night of the week (with the exception of Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st, 2021.) They will be closed on Memorial Day so their staff can spend time with their family and friends.

