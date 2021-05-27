Free NBA Picks For Today 5/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat NBA Pick Prediction 5/27/2021. Bucks at Heat—NBA pick is Milwaukee Bucks -1.5. Bucks up 2-0 in this series after a dominating performance in a 34 point home win to Miami on Monday. Bucks strong on the glass pulling down 13 more rebounds than Miami in the opener and 25 in Game 2. Quick turnaround to begin the season could be wearing on the Heat. Bucks have won three of four against Miami this year and will take command of this series after getting eliminated last year in the playoffs to the Heat. Miami has not shot well in the playoffs held to only 38.1% shooting. Milwaukee showcasing elite defense thus far in the postseason best in defensive efficiency holding the Heat to 98.6 points per 100 possessions. Play Milwaukee -1.5.