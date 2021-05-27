Cancel
MSK Productions Releases New Islamabad Intl for XPL

By Calum Martin
fselite.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers MSK Productions has released their “first rendition” of New Islamabad International Airport for X-Plane 11. Opening in May 2018, the airport serves as one of the main international airports in Pakistan. Situated just outside of Islamabad, the airport sees a lot of traffic from a large number of airlines including Pakistan International Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and SereneAir.

