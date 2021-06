The Delaware Public Health District will offer walk-in clinics this week for those who wish to receive the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine. There will be two walk-in vaccine clinics on Wednesday. The first is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delaware County EMS Station 4, 4095 state Route 203 in Radnor. The second is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Elm Valley Joint Fire District, 9821 U.S. Highway 42 N. in Ashley.