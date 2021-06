MEMORANDUM 2021-003 TO: License Plate Issuing Officials. The following license plates will be available for issuance beginning June 1, 2021:. A supply of license plates based on the number of current registrations in each county has been ordered and should be arriving soon. Personalized license plates may be ordered on demand through the Plate Reservation and Ordering System (PROS). Additional license plate orders may be placed using the Alabama Inventory Management System (AIMS). After June 1, 2021, please discontinue the issuance of license plates with the old design and retain for audit purposes.