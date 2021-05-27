Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

POPCORN-GATE: WIZ WHINE, FAN BANNED, CUE PHONY OUTRAGE!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sixers fan dumped popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook while he was walking back to the Wizards locker room. And NBCSP’s motley crew rued that incident, which will undoubtedly cue more national stories about how bad Philly fans are.

fastphillysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Cue#Philly#Sixers#Wizards#Nbcsp#Wiz#Nuts#Incident#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Russell Westbrook outraged with fan behavior

A fan attending Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from fellow players. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards as he limped down the tunnel after rolling his ankle with 10 minutes to play in the 76ers’ 120-95 Game 2 victory.
NBAPosted by
UPI News

76ers fan pours popcorn on injured Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

May 26 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Russell Westbrook had to be restrained by security officials after a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on his head while exiting Wednesday night's game with a right ankle injury. With under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Wizards trailing...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Metta World Peace Reacts to Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

Colin Cowherd brings on former NBA player Metta World Peace to speak on the incident in Philadelphia involving Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook and a fan in the crowd. A fan attending Wednesday night's NBA playoff game dumped popcorn on Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and many NBA Players.
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

76ers revoke tickets, ban fan who threw popcorn on Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Fan has season-ticket membership revoked and is banned from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers revoked the season-ticket membership of the fan who poured popcorn Wednesday night on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The person is also indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center. This comes after an investigation into the incident that occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 120-95 Game 2 victory over the Wizards.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sixers ban popcorn fan, apologize to Russell Westbrook

A fan who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia lost his season tickets for 76ers games and is not allowed in the arena. Westbrook was being helped to the locker room area with an ankle injury...
NBANBC Washington

Tobias Harris: ‘No Place' for Fan Who Threw Popcorn at Russell Westbrook

Tobias Harris: 'No place' for fan who threw popcorn at Russ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Sixers took command of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night with a second consecutive win over the Wizards, but there wasn't much room for celebration after one of their fans threw popcorn at Russell Westbrook.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

The Popcorn Thrower is Officially Banned from The Wells Fargo Center

The Sixers released a statement about Wednesday night’s popcorn throwing incident:. After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.
NBAtimesnewsexpress.com

Russell Westbrook has popcorn dumped on him by fan while leaving court

Things went from bad to worse to just plain ugly for Russell Westbrook during the Washington Wizards’ first-round game Wednesday in Philadelphia. Westbrook and the Wizards were losing big to the Philadelphia 76ers early in the fourth quarter when Westbrook twisted his right ankle badly enough that he had to leave the game. Then as he was being helped to the locker room, Westbrook appeared to have popcorn dumped on him from the stands above.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Chris Paul helps Suns even series with Lakers

Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points...
NBAthehighlandsun.com

NBA bans fans for spitting, pouring popcorn on players

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies for actions directed at players during playoff games, as the NBA vowed rules surrounding crowd behaviour would be “vigorously enforced” going forward. Key points:. The two players were targeted in separate incidents during playoff games on...
NBAESPN

Wizards avoid being swept by 76ers, Embiid injured

WASHINGTON --  After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead  and their chance at the franchises first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beals 27 points, Russell Westbrooks...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/31/21): NBA DFS Lineups

After a busy weekend of hoops, we are down to two games today as the Bucks have already advanced. We have Philly trying to complete the sweep in Washington and Utah trying to go up 3-1 in Memphis for the nightcap. This is going to be a good one despite just two games!
NBAlakers365.com

A new generation is rising in this year’s NBA playoffs

While LeBron James and Kevin Durant still grab the spotlight, the players who will dominate the NBA in the next decade are starting to emerge Ja Morant has emerged as a force for the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's NBA playoffs. Photograph: Justin Ford/Getty Images Watch anything too closely and you may well fail to see the bigger picture. That is the case with this season's NBA playoffs, in which the 36-year-old LeBron James is still firmly in the spotlight, while other stars over 30, like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and James Harden are also playing a prominent role. But zoom out and you will see a new generation of superstars who look poised and ready to take over the league, using this postseason as their coming out party. Now that they are finally here, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate them and their early success, because a changing of the guard is not only inevitable, it's long overdue. Enter Devin Booker (24 years old), Deandre Ayton (22), Ja Morant (21), Trae Young (22), and RJ Barrett (22), who all made their playoff debuts this past week. Enter Luka Doncic (22) and Donovan Mitchell (24), both of whom could well carry their teams beyond the...
NBABullets Forever

Hachimura helps the Wizards win Game 4 and avoid sweep by 76ers

The Wizards avoided the sweep with an entertaining 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Second-year forward Rui Hachimura produced his best game in weeks — 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds — to lead the team to its first post-season win of 2021. Hachimura scored efficiently — he had...